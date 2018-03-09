Very mild for some tomorrow

A dry start to the evening for northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, but outbreaks of rain already elsewhere will spread steadily north overnight. Hill is snow possible over Scottish hills. Very mild and rather breezy in the south.

Rain and hill snow continues to move north across Scotland on Saturday. Rather cloudy elsewhere, with some rain at times, but with some sunny spells developing later. Feeling mild in the south

A dry start for many on Mothering Sunday with the best of the brightness across Scotland, northwest England and eastern parts of Northern Ireland. Much of England and Wales will see heavy showers at times throughout the second half of the day. Mild, but less so than Saturday.