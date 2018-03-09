Wagamama and Marriott among companies fined for failing to pay minimum wage

Wagamama failed to pay £133,212 to 2,630 workers. Credit: PA

Wagamama and TGI Friday's have been named and shamed by the government alongside hotel giants, charities and football clubs for failing to pay workers the national minimum wage. The high street restaurants are among 179 companies fined a total of £1.3 million for underpaying 9,200 employees. Other offenders include Marriott, Stoke City Football Club, Birmingham City Football Club and rugby clubs St Helens and London Irish. Charity the National Society For Epilepsy was also named on the list which was topped by Wagamama who failed to pay £133,212 to 2,630 workers - the most of any of the companies identified. TGI Friday's shortchanged 2,302 of its staff by £59,348 while Marriott failed to pay £71,723 to 279 workers, according to figures released by the Business Department.

Failing to pay workers for travelling between jobs, not paying overtime, and deducting money for uniforms were some of the reasons for the underpayments. Business minister Andrew Griffiths said: "There are no excuses for shortchanging workers. "This is an absolute red line for this government and employers who cross it will get caught - not only are they forced to pay back every penny but they are also fined up to 200% of wages owed. "Today's naming round serves as a sharp reminder to employers to get their house in order ahead of minimum wage rate rises on April 1." On that date, the National Living Wage will go up from £7.50 to £7.83 per hour. A TGI Fridays spokesperson said: "To confirm, TGI Fridays does pay the National Minimum Wage hourly rate. "The total figure quoted in today's HMRC list relates to reimbursing team members a shoe allowance. "This is a historic payment which was paid last year, and we have since reimbursed team members for the purchase of their black uniform shoes."

A Stoke City spokesman said: "Once this matter was brought to our attention we moved swiftly to repay the money to the members of staff concerned. "The issue arose from our now historical practice of allowing staff to pay for tickets and retail merchandise voluntarily purchased from the club via deduction from their monthly salaries, for which the employees gave written permission for deductions to be made." A spokesman for Marriott said the company "is committed to compliance with the national minimum wage", adding: "When an error was identified by a routine HMRC audit in 2015, we cooperated fully with HMRC and promptly reimbursed all those affected. "We apologise to all our associates impacted by this error and have taken steps to ensure it cannot happen again." Wagamama responded by saying that it has always paid minimum wage and makes sure that staff receive 100% of their tips. "This was an inadvertent misunderstanding of how the minimum wage regulations apply to uniforms and as soon as we were made aware of this in 2016 we acted immediately to correct the position," it said.

