- ITV Report
Weather: early mist and fog will clear to leave many places dry and bright
Early mist and fog will clear on Friday morning, leaving many places dry and bright. The showers across Scotland will tend to ease this afternoon.
However, outbreaks of rain in the south this morning will steadily move across southern and central England and Wales through this afternoon. The rain will be persistent and heaviest over southern facing hills.
Temperatures will be about average for early March with a top temperature of 10 Celsius (50F).