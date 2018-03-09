- ITV Report
Zoo performs CAT scan on 32-stone Tomo the lion
A 32-stone lion put a zoo's new technology to the test when he underwent a CAT scan.
Tomo had been suffering from a gum infection that would not heal.
Vets at Columbus Zoo would not have been able to examine the huge lion's gums without the new scanner.
The Ohio zoo is one of just six in America with CAT technology on site.
Happily for the 14-year-old and his admirers, his infection was found to be localised and easily treatable.
Tomo has been put on anti fungal medicine and is expected to make a complete recovery.
The big cat has been at the zoo since 2006 and has fathered three litters since his arrival.