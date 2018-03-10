A cold and wet day across the north with milder, brighter weather further south

Today: Rather cloudy today with bands of rain moving northwards. Some drier and brighter spells will develop, especially later across Wales and southern England. Rather cold in the north, but mild in the south, especially in any sunshine.

Tonight: Rain, sleet and hill snow across Scotland becoming restricted to the far north by dawn. Otherwise largely dry with clear spells, allowing some patchy fog and low cloud to develop.

Sunday: Fog clearing, leaving many parts with some sunshine. Occasional rain though continuing in the far north of Scotland, with showery rain also spreading across southern UK during the day.