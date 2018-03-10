- ITV Report
-
Cloudy with rain moving north
Saturday will be rather cloudy with bands of rain moving northwards across the UK, although the far north of Scotland will stay largely dry with some sunshine.
Some drier and brighter spells will also develop elsewhere, especially this afternoon across Wales and southern England.
It will be feeling rather cold in some parts of the north, but in any sunshine across southern and central parts it will be mild with top temperatures possibly reaching 15 Celsius (59F).