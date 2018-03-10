Motorists face huge hike in parking charges as councils attempt to plug funding gap

Councils are considering increasing parking fees by as much as 45 per cent.

Motorists could face the hike in charges as councils across the UK attempt to plug severe funding gaps.

A report by the Local Government Information Unit suggest as many as half could increase the cost of residential and visitors spaces by as much as 45%.

Some are reportedly considering introducing Sunday charges.

Alex Wild from the TaxPayers' Alliance told ITV News: "Councils might be shooting themselves in the foot here. In the next few years they're going to be allowed to keep all of the revenue they raise in business rates.

If it's becoming so expensive for people to go out use the shops there could be knock on effect there, with business rates falling."