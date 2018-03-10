Gunman who killed three in hostage situation at California veterans' home 'was former patient'

Three women and their attacker have been killed in a hostage situation at the largest care home for veterans in the United States.

Albert Wong - the alleged gunman - is thought to have slipped into the sprawling Veterans Home of California during a going-away party.

A relative of one of the women killed said that Wong, a former Army infantryman, had previously been kicked out of therapy at the centre.

The 36-year-old's victims have been identified as Programme Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48; Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzalez, 29, a Clinical Psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.