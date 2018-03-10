Liz Hurley tells of 'brutal' London stab attack on nephew Miles Hurley

In a tweet, the 52-year-old said it was an "appalling" time for their family and thanked fans for their support.

Actress Liz Hurley has spoken about the "brutal attack" on her 21-year-old model nephew, after he was repeatedly stabbed in London.

Hurley returned to London shortly after Thursday's attack on Miles Hurley.

Police said they believe Mr Hurley and another 21-year-old man were stabbed after being "attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene" in Ascalon Street, Battersea, less than one mile from the new US Embassy.

Scotland Yard continued that neither of the men's injuries were "life-threatening or life-changing".

No arrests have been made and police are keen to speak to anyone with information on the attack.

Anyone who has information should contact the Met Police on 101.