Minister Matt Hancock wants time limits for children on social media

Children could have time limits imposed when they are on social media sites, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport has suggested.

Matt Hancock said the negative impact on young people from too much screen time is a "genuine concern".

He told The Times there is more to be done on the issue where children are concerned, suggesting an age-verification system to tackle the problem.

He told the newspaper: "There is a genuine concern about the amount of screen time young people are clocking up and the negative impact it could have on their lives.