Millie Knight and Brett Wild win ParalympicsGB's first medal at PyeongChang Games

Great Britain have won their first medal in the first event of the Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang.

Millie Knight and her guide Brett Wild took silver in the visually impaired downhill, finishing in 1:30.58, just 0.86 second behind Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova and guide Natalia Subrtova.

"I literally can't stop smiling," 19-year-old Knight said following the ski event.

"It is the best feeling in the world. I just waited until I could hear what Brett's reaction is because I can't see the screen and when Brett said 'Yes!', I knew it was good."

At the World Championships in 2017, the pair claimed four medals, including downhill gold, but a crash at 71mph (115kmp) almost put Knight - who has only five percent vision - off from returning to the slopes.

Knight's Great Britain team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick crashed early on in her run at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre but seemed unhurt and was able to ski to the bottom of the course with guide Jen Kehoe.