Queen praises 'diversity' of 'family of nations' in Commonwealth Day message

The Queen has praised the "Commonwealth connection" that allows people from different nations to bond and celebrate "diversity", ahead of Commonwealth Day.

On Monday, London will host a gathering of leaders from the 53 member nations, with the Queen's Commonwealth Day message featuring in a service at Westminster Abbey.

In her message, the Queen added that the Commonwealth is an example of how consensus can "help to create a future that is fairer, more secure, more prosperous and sustainable".

As well as Prime Minister Theresa May and senior members of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle will also attend the service - her first official event with the Queen ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry on May 19.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle signalled their commitment to the Commonwealth and its people when they both mentioned the institution - which has the Queen as its head - during an interview to mark their engagement.

The prince said they looked forward to travelling around the Commonwealth, meeting some of the 2.4 billion people from the 53 member states.