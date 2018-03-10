- ITV Report
Rain clearing overnight. Foggy start to Sunday. Dry across the north. Rain from south during the day. Mild for most
Tonight: Rain, sleet and hill snow across Scotland becoming restricted to the far north by dawn. Otherwise largely dry with clear spells, allowing some patchy fog and low cloud to develop.
Sunday: Fog clearing, leaving many parts with some sunshine. Occasional rain though continuing in the far north of Scotland, with showery rain also spreading across southern UK during the day