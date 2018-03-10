Trump: I believe North Korea will honour missile test commitment

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are due to meet later this year. Credit: PA

Donald Trump has said he believes North Korea will abide by its pledge to suspend missile tests while he prepares for a summit with leader Kim Jong-un. The US president noted in a tweet that North Korea has refrained from such tests since November and said Kim "has promised not to do so through our meetings".

"I believe they will honour that commitment," he wrote. Mr Trump shocked many inside and outside his administration on Thursday when he told South Korean officials who had just returned from talks in North Korea that he would be willing to accept Kim's meeting invitation.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump tweeted that China was pleased that he was pursuing a diplomatic solution and that Japan was "very enthusiastic" about the proposed talks.

Mr Trump has spoken with both Chinese president Xi Jinping and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe since Thursday's announcement, and said Xi "appreciates that the US is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative."

