White House pushes back on critics of Trump meeting with North Korea

The White House tried to swat away criticism that the US is getting nothing in exchange for agreeing to a historic face-to-face summit between president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said North Korea has made promises to denuclearise, stop its nuclear and missile testing and allow joint US-South Korean military exercises.

But questions remained over exactly what North Korea means by "denuclearise" and what the US might be risking with a highly publicised summit that will build up Kim's stature among world leaders.

"Let's not forget that the North Koreans did promise something," Ms Sanders said, responding to a reporter's question about why Mr Trump agreed to a meeting - unprecedented between leaders of the two nations - without preconditions.

She added: "We are not going to have this meeting take place until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea."

Still, the White House indicated that planning for the meeting was fully on track.

"The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined," Mr Trump tweeted on Friday evening.

The previous night's announcement of the summit marked a dramatic turnaround after a year of escalating tensions and rude insults between the two leaders.

A personal meeting would have been all but unthinkable when Mr Trump was being dismissed as a "senile dotard" and the Korean "rocket man" was snapping off weapons tests in his quest for a nuclear arsenal that could threaten the US mainland.

The European Union, Russia and China - whose leader spoke by phone with Mr Trump on Friday - have all welcomed the move to hold talks.