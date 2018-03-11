Club shut down for 'insane stupidity' after allowing woman to ride horse into a event

A nightclub has been stripped of its licence for "insane stupidity and irresponsibility" after a woman rode a horse onto the dance floor.

Video uploaded on social media shows the woman, who was dressed only in lingerie, riding into the packed event at the Mokai Lounge club in Miami, Florida on Friday night.

The horse almost immediately became spooked and threw her off.

Bystanders can be heard screaming off the footage as the animal bucked and thrashed before it was led off.