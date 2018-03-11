Foggy start to a mild Sunday

The overnight patches of mist and fog will clear through the morning for most, though towards the east coast some will linger.

In the north it will be mostly fine with the best of the sunshine towards west Scotland, whilst Shetland will have some rain and sleet.

Further south it will be cloudy with some scattered showers in the morning before outbreaks of rain spill in from the south later, perhaps turning heavier and thundery later.

It will be mild, but not quite as warm as yesterday with highs of 13 or 14 Celsius (55 or 57F).