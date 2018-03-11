French Brexit adverts banned from London Underground

Adverts aimed at tempting businesses worried about Brexit to move to France have been banned from appearing on Tube trains by London Underground bosses.

Mocked up newspaper articles called on worried entrepreneurs to move their businesses to France.

But Transport for London (TfL) said the adverts "did not fully comply" with its advertising rules.

TfL does not allow images or messages which "relate to matters of public controversy or sensitivity".

The campaign was commissioned by the Normandy Development Agency, which promotes economic growth in the region in northern France.

They featured fictional newspapers with the headline: "British business owners can now vote with their feet and leave post-Brexit fears behind."