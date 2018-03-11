French far right leader Marine Le Pen plans party makeover proposing name change to 'National Rally'

French far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen has proposed re-naming her party National Rally in a bid to improve its image.

Ms Le Pen's proposal came in her closing speech at the party's two-day congress in Lille, the capital of the National Front's northern heartland.

The new name would need to be approved by party members in a mail vote and it is unclear whether it will be accepted.

The party was founded 46 years ago by Ms Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who established himself as a right-wing firebrand.

The National Front has since severed its final links with him by eliminating his title of honorary president-for-life and barring him from the congress.