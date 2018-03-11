Islamophobic 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters condemned as counter-terror police investigate

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has condemned those behind a series of Islamophobic letters that have reportedly been delivered to addresses across the country. The letters, headlined "Punish a Muslim Day", appear to incite violence against Muslims and are being investigated by counter-terrorism police. In a tweet, Mr Javid called reports of the letters "disturbing" and said "we will do everything in our power to tackle those who spread hate".

MP Yvette Cooper called the letters "vile", and her fellow MP Jess Phillips called on any of he constituents who received the letters to report them. The letters, printed on A4 paper, encourage people to verbally and physically abuse Muslims, with points given for each action. Anti-Muslim hate monitoring service Tell MAMA UK, which campaigns against anti-Muslim hate crime and Islamophobia say they had received reports going into "double figures" of people who have received the letters. They confirmed they had received one from Leicester and one from the West Midlands. Social media users in London and Birmingham also reported receiving the letters.

