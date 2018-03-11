'Mentally unwell' man dies after being restrained by police

The police watchdog has begun an investigation into the death of man after he was held under restraint by police.

The 35-year-old man, who appeared to be having a mental health crisis, became unwell while being detained by officers in London.

Scotland Yard said they had been called to reports of a person trying to get into gardens behind homes in Polsted Road, Lewisham, at around 2.20pm on Friday.

Footage from body-worn cameras showed the man was in an agitated state, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He was restrained at the scene and paramedics called, but had become unwell by the time medics arrived.

He was taken to Lewisham Hospital by ambulance where he died..