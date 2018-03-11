Momentum chief Jon Lansman pulls out of Labour general secretary race

The founder of the grassroots Momentum group which helped Jeremy Corbyn secure the Labour leadership has announced he is pulling out of the race to be the party's next general secretary.

Labour stalwart Jon Lansman said that having succeeded in opening up the contest, he had decided to "step back" and concentrate on his role on the party's ruling national executive committee (NEC).

His decision earlier this month to challenge the front-runner - the Unite union's former political director Jennie Formby - threatened to open up a bitter battle between Mr Corbyn's traditional trade union allies and those, like Mr Lansman, who wish to hand power to the mass membership.