Protesters invade tracks at Manchester-Piccadilly station

Train services at one of the country's busiest stations have been ground to a halt after protesters stormed the tracks.

A group of activists made their way from the concourse at Manchester Piccadilly onto the tracks at around 1pm on Sunday.

It resulted in services being halted, affecting customers across the country.

The action, which saw scores of flag-waving protesters make it onto the tracks, is thought to be in opposition to Turkey's war with Syrian Kurds.