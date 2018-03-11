Russian spy attack: More than 240 witnesses and 200 pieces of evidence identified

Police have identified more than 240 witnesses and 200 pieces of evidence as they investigate the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, the Home Secretary has said.

Amber Rudd revealed the scale of the probe as investigations into the attempted murder continued at a number of sites across the city centre.

A Zizzi restaurant thought to have been visited by the pair shortly before they became ill remain closed and cordoned off, amid unconfirmed reports that nerve agent traces were identified there.

Double agent Mr Skripal and his daughter remain in a critical condition, while a police officer who went to help them is also seriously ill.

It came as the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, another Russian murdered on UK soil, accused the UK of failing to prevent similar attacks.

Marina Litvinenko said death of Mr Skripal "means something was not done and a lesson after my husband was murdered was not learned" in an interview with the BBC.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for the UK to adopt tough sanctions against any Russian who is found to have been linked to the attack, amid speculation it was ordered by Moscow.