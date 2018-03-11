- ITV Report
Russian spy attack: More than 240 witnesses and 200 pieces of evidence identified
Police have identified more than 240 witnesses and 200 pieces of evidence as they investigate the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, the Home Secretary has said.
Amber Rudd revealed the scale of the probe as investigations into the attempted murder continued at a number of sites across the city centre.
A Zizzi restaurant thought to have been visited by the pair shortly before they became ill remain closed and cordoned off, amid unconfirmed reports that nerve agent traces were identified there.
Double agent Mr Skripal and his daughter remain in a critical condition, while a police officer who went to help them is also seriously ill.
It came as the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, another Russian murdered on UK soil, accused the UK of failing to prevent similar attacks.
Marina Litvinenko said death of Mr Skripal "means something was not done and a lesson after my husband was murdered was not learned" in an interview with the BBC.
Meanwhile, there have been calls for the UK to adopt tough sanctions against any Russian who is found to have been linked to the attack, amid speculation it was ordered by Moscow.
Cordons remain in place at a number of locations across the city, including Mr Skripal's house and the cemetery where his wife and son are buried.
There was further police activity at the London Road cemetery on Saturday, where officers in hazmat suits had removed items and covered his son's memorial stone with a forensic tent.
Scotland Yard said no exhumations had taken place.
Specialist armed forces teams are also helping investigate and also clear scenes feared to have been contaminated with nerve agent.
Soldiers were seen at the South Western Ambulance Service station on Saturday after a vehicle was winched on to the back of an Army low-loader and taken away.
Speaking following a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergencies committee, Ms Rudd said there were more than 250 officers from eight out of 11 of the country's counter-terrorism units involved in the investigation.
She said: "I want to stress that they are proceeding with speed and professionalism. We are putting in enormous resources to ensure that they have all the support that they need to do that."
Ms Rudd said it was still too early to say who was responsible for the attack.
She said: "This is a painstaking, detailed investigation and the police need to be given the space and time to get on with it."
Meanwhile, MPs are calling for the UK to adopt new sanctions that would target Russian officials involved in corruption and human rights abuse.
Conservative MPs are in discussions about adopting a British version of the US Magnitsky Act which imposes travel bans and asset freezes on named individuals linked to abuse.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Ms Rudd have agreed to introduce such legislation in the UK, The Sunday Telegraph reported.
It comes amid speculation that Russian officials ordered the attack on Mr Skripal - though the Kremlin has firmly denied any such speculation.
Police said 21 people had been seen for medical treatment since the attack in central Salisbury.
The figure includes Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who fell seriously ill after tending to the pair.
Mr Bailey, who is still seriously ill, thanks supports for their messages to him as he recovers.
"He wants to say that he does not consider himself a 'hero', he states he was merely doing his job - a job he loves and is immensely proud of - just like all of his other dedicated colleagues do, day in day out, in order to protect the public and keep people safe.
"He would like to thank everyone once again for all of their kind thoughts and best wishes, they are truly appreciated.
"He asks respectfully that the media allow his family privacy at this difficult time."