Showers for many on Monday and windy in the southwest

Outbreaks of rain in the south spreading across most of England and Wales overnight but staying drier further north, with clear skies especially for west Scotland.

Many areas remaining cloudy on Monday, best of the dry and bright weather for west Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Further showery outbreaks of rain for England and Wales with some heavy spells.

Apart from some showers in the east, Tuesday should be a mostly fine day.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking unsettled with outbreaks of rain spreading from the southwest, and feeling colder.