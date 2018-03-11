Some rain in the south, drier and brighter further north.

Overnight mist and fog clearing through this morning, though may linger towards the east coast. Staying mostly dry in the north with sunny spells, but rain and sleet for Shetland. Becoming breezy with showery rain extending across southern parts.

Outbreaks of rain in the south spreading across most of England and Wales overnight but staying drier further north, with clear skies especially for west Scotland.

Many areas remaining cloudy on Monday, best of the dry and bright weather for west Scotland and Northern Ireland. Further showery outbreaks of rain for England and Wales with some heavy spells.