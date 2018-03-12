Crufts protester tackled after breaking into arena as Best In Show announced

An intruder at the Crufts dog show was wrestled to the ground as the competition winner was being announced live on television.

The man, who was named by Crufts organisers as a protester from the animal rights group Peta, was brought down in the middle of the show arena, the NEC in Birmingham.

As he broke onto the arena, the Best In Show winner was being announced.

Owner Yvette Short, of Edinburgh, grabbed her two-and-a-half-year-old whippet Tease, as several men cornered the protester.

Peta UK claimed that animal rights activists carrying banners which said "Crufts: Canine Eugenics" had rushed into the area, and tweeted a clip that appeared to show at least two protesters: