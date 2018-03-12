Cot death charity warns new parents over popular sleeping products

Certain sleeping products favoured by parents could be putting babies at risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), a cot death charity has warned.

The Lullaby Trust said items such as cushioned sleeping pods, nests, cot bumpers, pillows, duvets and anything that wedges a baby in place do not conform to safer sleep guidelines and can pose a risk to infants under 12 months of age.

Evidence suggests that sleeping a baby on anything other than a firm, flat surface can increase the risk of SIDS, but with no safety standards that relate to phenomenon it can be difficult for new parents to know what products are safe.

In a survey by the charity two out of five (41%) new parents said they had bought or were planning to buy a baby sleep nest or pod.