Former England and Liverpool football player Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting incident

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has apologised after video appeared to show him spitting towards a teenage girl from his car.

The incident reportedly happened after Carragher was "goaded" following Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It is not known if it will have any impact on his role as a television pundit for Sky Sports but he is expected to meet with bosses on Monday.

The 14-year-old United fan, was sitting in the passenger seat, while her father was driving and talking to the former football player.

In the video, the father repeatedly mentions the score and Carragher is heard to say, "Alright", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his vehicle.