- ITV Report
-
Former England and Liverpool football player Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting incident
Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has apologised after video appeared to show him spitting towards a teenage girl from his car.
The incident reportedly happened after Carragher was "goaded" following Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.
It is not known if it will have any impact on his role as a television pundit for Sky Sports but he is expected to meet with bosses on Monday.
The 14-year-old United fan, was sitting in the passenger seat, while her father was driving and talking to the former football player.
In the video, the father repeatedly mentions the score and Carragher is heard to say, "Alright", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his vehicle.
The incident, recorded by the girl's father, ends with her saying that Carragher's saliva had hit her in the face.
Carragher apologised to the family after the video emerged on Sunday evening.
Speaking as he arrived at Euston station in London on Monday, he told reporters: "I'll speak to the family again. I'm sorry. I'll apologise again today properly."
Asked if he had seen the girl in the car, Carragher replied: "I didn't, to be honest, she was leant back. I wish she wasn't involved. I hate that she was involved more than anything."
In a tweet, Carragher admitted he had been "totally out of order", adding that he "lost his rag" after being goaded about Liverpool's defeat.
A Sky Sports spokesman said: "It's unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie."