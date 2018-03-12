- ITV Report
-
Inquiry into allegations of bullying in Parliament launched following claims against John Bercow
An independent inquiry into the bullying of parliamentary staff will be launched following allegations made against the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.
Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom said claims of bullying were a “huge concern” and recommended a “short, independently led” inquiry.
A BBC Two Newsnight report alleged Bercow had shouted and undermined his former private secretary Kate Emms, leading to her being signed off sick.
Bercow denies the claims of bullying, as have two other ministers named by the programme, Labour's Paul Farrelly and Conservative Mark Pritchard.
Andrea Leadsom admitted that the House of Commons’ Respect Policy “may not be sufficient to protect staff” and will consider a new grievance system. The existing system only covers ministers’ staff and not those who are directly employed by the House.
“It is right that everyone working for or with Parliament regardless of position or seniority should have the same rights and protections and should be held to the same high standards."
Monday’s urgent question in the House had been granted by Bercow but he faced criticism for chairing the debate.
Conservative politician James Duddridge asked: "Is it appropriate that Mr Speaker remains in his place when there are allegations against him, which he is trying to suppress using taxpayer-funded money through sending out letters through Speaker's Counsel?"
The shadow leader of the House of Commons, Valerie Vaz spoke in support of Bercow, saying: “No one, critics or otherwise, can deny your commitment to accountability and transparency and attempts to move the House forward.”