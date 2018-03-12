Inquiry into allegations of bullying in Parliament launched following claims against John Bercow

An independent inquiry into the bullying of parliamentary staff will be launched following allegations made against the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom said claims of bullying were a “huge concern” and recommended a “short, independently led” inquiry.

A BBC Two Newsnight report alleged Bercow had shouted and undermined his former private secretary Kate Emms, leading to her being signed off sick.

Bercow denies the claims of bullying, as have two other ministers named by the programme, Labour's Paul Farrelly and Conservative Mark Pritchard.