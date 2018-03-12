Is your bird feeder a danger to wildlife?

Almost half of of Britain's households are thought to put food out for the birds over winter, but a new survey warns that garden feeders could be putting wildlife at risk of disease.

Although putting out seeds, nuts and fat balls for garden visitors such as songbirds has helped boost populations during the winter months, badly kept garden feeders can be a danger.

According to a study by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO), there is a great risk of disease if bird tables and other feeding stations are not kept clean, so stale food, food waste and droppings accumulate.

The report, which looked at 25 years of data on wild bird health threats, also notes that garden feeders can encourage birds to repeatedly congregate in the same location, and bringing them into contact with other species which they would not otherwise interact with in the wider environment.