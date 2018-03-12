Mostly cloudy with heavy showery rain today. Brighter in the northwest.

Grey for most today, with low cloud, mist and patchy fog particularly in eastern areas and over hills. Showery rain for many too, heaviest across central, southern and eastern parts of England and Wales. Brighter in northwest Scotland and across Shetland.

Showery rain continuing for many at first tonight, before steadily becoming confined to southeast England. Turning drier and clearer in western parts, with patchy frost and fog.

A damp start in the southeast tomorrow, otherwise largely fine with sunny spells, although a few showers possible. Light rain reaching southwest England, Wales and Northern Ireland by evening.