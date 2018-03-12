NHS under pressure: Crisis worse than last year, doctors warn

Nearly two-thirds of doctors say that pressure on the NHS has meant patient safety has deteriorated over the past year, a new report shows.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) found four out of five doctors are worried about the ability of their service to deliver safe patient care over the next 12 months.

Even more (84%) believe that the workforce is demoralised by the increasing pressures on the NHS.

Written responses to the RCP survey included one doctor who said: "Staff simply cannot deliver what is expected of them under current circumstances. We are not robots. We are human beings with limits."

Another admitted: "I cried on my drive home because I am so frustrated and distraught at the substandard care we are delivering."