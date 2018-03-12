'At least 38' killed after plane crashes at Kathmandu's international airport in Nepal

A passenger plane from Bangladesh has crashed at Kathmandu airport in Nepal, killing at least 38 people, according to reports.

Another 23 people were injured in the crash and 10 more are unaccounted for.

The Bombardier Dash 8 twin propeller plane, operated by US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline, swerved repeatedly on the runway and burst in flames.

The flight had 67 passengers and four crew on board, officials said.

Airline spokesman Kamrul Islam said 32 of the passengers were from Bangladesh, 33 from Nepal and one from China and the Maldives.

The nationalities of the plane's crew members were not provided.