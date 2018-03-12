Sir Ken Dodd's top 10 jokes and one-liners

Sir Ken Dodd's comedy career spanned six decades, amusing generations of the British public with his jokes and one-liners.

The comedian's death at the age of 90 has lead to a number of tributes from those who enjoyed his work over the years.

Here we look are 10 of his finest lines from his wide repertoire.

1. "The man who invented cats' eyes got the idea when he saw the eyes of a cat in his headlights. If the cat had been going the other way, he would have invented the pencil sharpener."

2. "I do all the exercises every morning in front of the television - up, down, up, down, up, down. Then the other eyelid."

3. "Did any of us in our wildest dreams ever think we'd live long enough to see the end of the DFS sale?"