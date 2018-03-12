Theresa May to chair National Security Council meeting over Russian spy attack

Theresa May is to chair a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), amid speculation she is close to blaming Russia for the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister is likely to come under intense pressure to take tough action if a clear link to the Kremlin has been established.

According to the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Salisbury attack is "looking awfully like it was state-sponsored attempted murder".

Speaking on Monday, Tom Tugendhat said he would be surprised if the Prime Minister did not blame the Kremlin at the NSC meeting.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's a bit too early to be absolutely certain of that but we are expecting to see the Prime Minister make an announcement soon.

"And, frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin."