- ITV Report
-
Theresa May to chair National Security Council meeting over Russian spy attack
Theresa May is to chair a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), amid speculation she is close to blaming Russia for the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.
At the meeting, the Prime Minister is likely to come under intense pressure to take tough action if a clear link to the Kremlin has been established.
According to the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Salisbury attack is "looking awfully like it was state-sponsored attempted murder".
Speaking on Monday, Tom Tugendhat said he would be surprised if the Prime Minister did not blame the Kremlin at the NSC meeting.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's a bit too early to be absolutely certain of that but we are expecting to see the Prime Minister make an announcement soon.
"And, frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin."
- Who will attend the NSC meeting?
Senior ministers from relevant departments and intelligence and military chiefs will be briefed on the latest intelligence on the incident.
- What will happen at the meeting?
As well as being updated on the investigation, possible sanctions against Russia are likely to be discussed, in the event that it is found to be behind the poisonings.
These sanctions could include:
- The expulsion of Russian diplomats and spies from the UK.
- New financial sanctions against individuals linked to the Kremlin.
- The withdrawal of official representation from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
- What have Russia said?
Russia have denied poisoning the ex-spy and his daughter.
A spokesperson for Vladimir Putin's said: "We consider inappropriate any mention of the Russian government in the context of what happened to Sergei Skripal.
"We have nothing to do with the story."
- How are the victims?
Sergei and Yulia Skirpal remain critically ill in hospital, eight days after they were found collapsed on a bench in the Wiltshire city.
Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, a police officer who helped the pair, remains in a serious but stable condition in Salisbury District Hospital, where he is said to be conscious and talking.
Officials say it is still unclear exactly how and when the nerve agent was administered to the pair, and they are yet to confirm exactly what it was.
Mr Skripal, a retired Russian military intelligence officer, was convicted by the Russian government of passing secrets to MI6 in 2004, but given refuge in the UK in 2010 as part of a "spy swap".
- What other developments have been made in the investigation?
The NSC meeting comes a day after hundreds of people who passed through the area where Mr Skripal and his daughter may have been poisoned, were told to wash their clothes and other items as a precaution.
Investigators found traces of the substance at both a Zizzi restaurant and the Mill pub in central Salisbury, both locations visited by the pair on the afternoon of Sunday, March 4.
Traces of the nerve agent were reportedly found on and around the table where the pair ate at Zizzi, but Scotland Yard, which is running the investigation, would neither confirm nor deny the report.
- Further advice on what to do if you were in the area where the pair were found on Sunday, March 4, can be found on Public Health England's website
In other developments in the case on Sunday, Wiltshire Police told residents "not to be alarmed" as counter-terror police were helped by Armed forces, including Royal Marines, in the clean-up operation as:
- Some eight marked and unmarked police cars were removed from Bourne Hill station in the biggest military operation yet.
- Two fire and rescue lorries were seen entering the police cordon leading to Mr Skripal's house.
- Investigators in hazmat suits bagged up items inside The Mill pub.
Also on Monday, Jamie Knight, 30, from Salisbury, will appear before magistrates in Swindon accused of breaching one of the cordons on Friday evening.