World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee warns internet is under threat as it turns 29-years-old

Did we get it right? How ITV News predicted the future of the internet in 1994

As the world wide web turns 29-years-old, it's a cause for concern rather than celebration for its inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee. In an open letter, he describes a negative transformation of his creation and calls for greater regulation of technology giants Google, Facebook and Twitter, fearing the growth of misinformation and exploitation of personal data.

"The web that many connected to years ago is not what new users will find today. What was once a rich selection of blogs and websites has been compressed under the powerful weight of a few dominant platforms. "The fact that power is concentrated among so few companies has made it possible to weaponise the web at scale. In recent years, we’ve seen conspiracy theories trend on social media platforms, fake Twitter and Facebook accounts stoke social tensions, external actors interfere in elections, and criminals steal troves of personal data."

World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee Credit: PA

Facebook, Twitter and Google have all faced greater scrutiny following coverage on their platforms during the 2016 US presidential election. 2018 will mark another milestone for the world wide web as more than half of the world’s population will be online. Berners-Lee believes greater investment and a more proactive approach is required to close this gap.