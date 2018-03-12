To you and 2.4 billion others: Happy Commonwealth Day

It might not trip off the tongue in a way in which St Andrew’s Day might in Scotland (or St George’s Day in England, St David’s Day in Wales) but today is Commonwealth Day.

So, Happy Commonwealth Day to anyone reading this.

You’re sharing the celebrations with almost a third of the world’s population.

Because the Commonwealth, the group of countries formed after the demise of the British Empire, has 53 member states in which 2.4 billion people live.

Which is quite something.

And the Queen will lead those celebrations this afternoon at a service at Westminster Abbey.

She’ll be joined by her children, Charles, Andrew and Anne, as well as her grandchildren.

Meghan Markle will also be there as she embarks on her first official engagement with her fiance’s grandmother before her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor in May.