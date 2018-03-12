Turning colder and clearer from the west overnight

It will slowly become drier and clearer in the west tonight, with patchy frost and fog developing as skies clear. Elsewhere it will be cloudier though, with showery rain at times.

The patchy rain and cloud will soon clear tomorrow, as will any frost and fog in the west. There will then be sunny spells for many, and light winds.

Wednesday will be windy for all, with gales and heavy rain approaching from the west. Thursday will be similar, with rain for many, and gales transferring to the northeast. The potential for much colder air across the UK by the weekend.