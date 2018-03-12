UK transition out of EU set to end 31 December 2020

The prime minister is poised to concede to the European Union's demand that the transition to full exit from the EU - what Theresa May calls the "implementation period" - will end on December 31 2020, which is a few months earlier than she had initially hoped.

A government source told me that although it would be useful to have longer to prepare the UK for life outside the single market, customs union and other important EU structures and institutions, it was just "too complicated" to negotiate what to pay for additional transition months.

The problem is that the EU's current budget arrangements - or multi-annual financial framework (MFF) - terminate at the end of 2020, so it is impossible to calculate what a fair payment would be for continuing to trade with the EU on current terms after that.

"In the end it is simpler for implementation to be aligned with the MFF", said a source.