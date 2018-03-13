An icy blast this weekend, with freezing temperatures by day and night

Tonight it turns cloudier from the west. The wind will strengthen too with outbreaks of rain spreading in across Ireland and extending into western fringes of Scotland and Southwest England by dawn. Further east where we keep clear skies overnight, a few frost and fog patches are likely.

Tomorrow rain across western parts will spread very slowly eastwards. The rain will be heavy at times, particularly across parts of SW England and Northern Ireland, leading to some localised flooding. Eastern areas in contrast, stay mostly dry and bright for much of the day.

Despite the windier conditions, the air is relatively mild, so with some strengthening March sunshine, it will feel quite pleasant across the east.