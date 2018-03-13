Charles Manson's corpse handed to grandson after legal battle

A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.

Jason Freeman of Florida can collect the remains of Manson from the morgue in Bakersfield, a Kern County Superior Court commissioner ruled on Monday.

Manson's body has been on ice since he died in November in a Bakersfield hospital. He had been serving a life prison sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.