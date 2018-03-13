- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump sacks Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, replaces him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo
President Trump has sacked Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
Although the move had reportedly been planned for some time, it comes just hours after Mr Tillerson found himself at odds with the White House over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.
Mr Tillerson had said the nerve agent attack on ex-spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia "clearly came from Russia".
The White House, by contrast, condemned the attack but refrained from pointing the finger at Moscow.
Mr Trump - who has long clashed with Mr Tillerson - confirmed reports of Mr Tillerson's sacking on Twitter.
Mr Tillerson, the former boss of ExxonMobil, was reportedly told of his impending removal last Friday, according to US media.
Mr Trump is said to have wanted to make the change ahead of planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.