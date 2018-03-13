Donald Trump sacks Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, replaces him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

President Trump has sacked Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Although the move had reportedly been planned for some time, it comes just hours after Mr Tillerson found himself at odds with the White House over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

Mr Tillerson had said the nerve agent attack on ex-spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia "clearly came from Russia".

The White House, by contrast, condemned the attack but refrained from pointing the finger at Moscow.

Mr Trump - who has long clashed with Mr Tillerson - confirmed reports of Mr Tillerson's sacking on Twitter.