Dunblane survivors show support for Florida high school shooting victims

Survivors and relatives of victims from the Dunblane massacre have published an open letter in support of those caught up in the Florida high school shooting. In the message, several Dunblane survivors and family members encourage people affected by last month's attack to continue agitating for gun law reform. The letter, and an accompanying video, were published to coincide with the 22nd anniversary of Dunblane - where Thomas Hamilton shot dead 16 pupils and one teacher in Glasgow. Dunblane became the deadliest mass shooting in British history, but after successful lobbying by survivors legislation was introduced which banned ownership of handguns, among other restrictions. Authors of the letter urged pupils, teachers and parents at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School to "know that change can happen", and said protests could save the lives of Americans.

Since the attack in Florida on February 14, gunman Nikolas Cruz, 17, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. He could face the death penalty if convicted. While thousands of people have taken to the streets across the US demanding changes to gun laws, Donald Trump has instead signalled his intent to arm teachers to deal with shootings. The letter of support opened by describing March 13 as "the most poignant day of the year" for survivors of Dunblane. "We have watched and listened with tremendous admiration as you have spoken out for what you believe should happen now, a significant change of attitude towards the availability of guns in your country," the letter read.

Nikolas Cruz could face the death penalty. Credit: PA