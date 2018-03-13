- ITV Report
Dunblane survivors show support for Florida high school shooting victims
Survivors and relatives of victims from the Dunblane massacre have published an open letter in support of those caught up in the Florida high school shooting.
In the message, several Dunblane survivors and family members encourage people affected by last month's attack to continue agitating for gun law reform.
The letter, and an accompanying video, were published to coincide with the 22nd anniversary of Dunblane - where Thomas Hamilton shot dead 16 pupils and one teacher in Glasgow.
Dunblane became the deadliest mass shooting in British history, but after successful lobbying by survivors legislation was introduced which banned ownership of handguns, among other restrictions.
Authors of the letter urged pupils, teachers and parents at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School to "know that change can happen", and said protests could save the lives of Americans.
Since the attack in Florida on February 14, gunman Nikolas Cruz, 17, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. He could face the death penalty if convicted.
While thousands of people have taken to the streets across the US demanding changes to gun laws, Donald Trump has instead signalled his intent to arm teachers to deal with shootings.
The letter of support opened by describing March 13 as "the most poignant day of the year" for survivors of Dunblane.
"We have watched and listened with tremendous admiration as you have spoken out for what you believe should happen now, a significant change of attitude towards the availability of guns in your country," the letter read.
"Twenty-two years ago today our own lives were devastated when a gunman walked into Dunblane Primary School in Scotland and shot dead sixteen 5- and 6-year-old children and their teacher and injured many more."
The letter continued: "Like you we vowed to do something about it.
"We persuaded British lawmakers not to be swayed by the vested interests of the gun lobby, we asked them to put public safety first and to heed what the majority of the British people wanted.
"Most politicians listened and acted. Laws were changed, handguns were banned and the level of gun violence in Britain is now one of the lowest in the world. There have been no more school shootings.
"We want you to know that change can happen. It won’t be easy, but continue to remind everyone of exactly what happened at your school and of the devastation caused by just one person with one legally-owned gun."
The video, shot face to camera, features many signatories of the letter.
In the wake of the Florida shooting, the National Rifle Association has taken legal steps to block the state from amending gun laws.