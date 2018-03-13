Feeling spring-like with sunny spells for many

With some strengthening March sunshine, today feeling quite pleasant for most of us and probably shaping up to be the best day of the week. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow, it turns wet and windy from the west.

So with the exception of a few showers today, it will remain dry and bright until dusk. Tonight however, it turns cloudier from the west. The wind will strengthen here too. Rain then moves in across Ireland and extends into western fringes of Scotland and Southwest England by dawn.

Further east where we keep clear skies overnight, a few frost and fog patches are likely.

Tomorrow the rain across western parts spreads very slowly eastwards.