Government mulls plan to scrap 1p and 2p copper coins and £50 notes

Most copper coins are thought to be used in a single transaction before they are horded Credit: PA

Copper coins and £50 notes could be scrapped as people's cash habits change. There has been a sharp decline in the use of 1p and 2p coins, a change noted in a government's consultation paper released as part of the Chancellor's spring statement.

Six in 10 copper coins are believed to be used in just one transaction before they are either saved or thrown away. The Royal Mint needs to produce more than 500 million 1p and 2p coins each year to replace those that fall out of circulation. Meanwhile, some businesses price products to avoid using the low value coins, according to the consultation paper.

The £50 note may also come out of commission Credit: PA