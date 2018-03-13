'More elusive than an affordable home' - Frustration as 'shambles' website for new 26-30 railcard crashes

The website crashed after being unable to cope with high demand. Credit: railcard.co.uk

Millennials across the UK have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at the "shambles" launch of a new railcard for those aged 26-30, after the website crashed following the release of just 10,000. Despite the Chancellor's announcement in November that the new railcard would give "4.5 million more young people a third off their rail fares", the release of only 10,000 means that instead there will be enough for one in 500 of the eligible population.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The rush to purchase the online railcards caused the website to crash for several hours shortly after their release as it was unable to cope with the high demand. Twitter users vented their anger over the crash with some asking "if the plan is to make us wait until we're too old to use them", while others branded the railcards "more elusive than an affordable home".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Others compared getting their hands on a railcard, to the elusive Golden Tickets in Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.