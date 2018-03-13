New York helicopter crash pilot tells officials passenger bag may have hit fuel shutoff switch

A pilot who survived a New York City helicopter crash that killed five passengers told authorities he believed a passenger's bag might have hit an emergency fuel shutoff switch in the moments before the chopper went down, it has been reported.

A federal official who was briefed on the investigation spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it would look at the switch, the chopper's flotation devices and even the photos on passengers' cameras to figure out what caused the crash Sunday in the East River.

NTSB member Bella Dinh-Zarr said the agency has not spoken to the pilot but hopes to do so.

"Mayday, mayday, mayday," pilot Richard Vance said in an emergency radio call as the Eurocopter AS350 tour helicopter foundered. "East River - engine failure."

The chopper flipped over and quickly sank, killing a Texas firefighter, an Argentine woman, a young video journalist, a former basketball team assistant and another person on what authorities said was a charter flight to take photos.

The helicopter's six emergency floats inflated, but Ms Dinh-Zarr said investigators would look at whether there were any problems with those devices or the harnesses available to passengers on a chopper that was legally allowed to fly with its doors open. The NTSB and other agencies involved in the probe also hope to recover the passengers' cameras and electronics "to capture a digital portrait of the last moments of this flight", she said.