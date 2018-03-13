Shocking CCTV footage shows moment man was shot inside a US courtroom

Dramatic footage has been released of the moment an alleged gang member launches himself at a witness inside a courtroom before being shot dead.

Siale Angilau was standing trial in Salt Lake City, Utah, when he suddenly got up from his place at the defendant's bench and grabbed a pen.

Angilau, who is believed to be a member of the Tongan Crip gang, ran towards the rival gangster testifying and attempted to attack him.

A US marshal fired four times at close range at the defendant inside as he rushed to the witness stand, jumped and swung with a pen at a shackled witness.