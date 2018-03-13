The Big Lunch - Commonwealth style

There has been a lot of news about the Commonwealth this week – with Meghan Markle appearing on Monday for the first time alongside The Queen at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

And as we head towards the Commonwealth Games later in March and the summit of Commonwealth leaders in London in April, you’ll hear plenty more.

On Tuesday, however, there was a much smaller Commonwealth event in a school in a corner of Walthamstow in East London.

But from the Commonwealth flags the children were waving with such enthusiasm, it was clear they were expecting someone unusual for lunch.